Story from Beauty

11 Chic Alternatives To Aesop’s Iconic Hand Wash

Zahra Campbell-Avenell
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission.
Nothing signals adulthood quite like fancy hand wash. But while the cult-favourite Aesop Resurrection Aromatique has infiltrated just about every boujee bathroom in the world, there are a number of alternatives that aren't as ubiquitous.
While many remain loyal to that iconic amber Aesop bottle, there are heaps of substitutes out there — some cheaper, others that donate all their profits to charity, and those with a decidedly chic upgrade in the form of a glass bottle.
Our criteria for selecting these Aesop alternatives is that the hand wash needs to be equal parts aesthetically beautiful and indulgent — plus cruelty-free and vegan, with bonus points if it's made locally. Ahead, our roundup of the best Aesop hand wash alternatives available in Australia.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Home