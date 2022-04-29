11 Chic Alternatives To Aesop’s Iconic Hand Wash

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission.
Nothing signals adulthood quite like fancy hand wash. But while the cult-favourite Aesop Resurrection Aromatique has infiltrated just about every boujee bathroom in the world, there are a number of alternatives that aren't as ubiquitous.
While many remain loyal to that iconic amber Aesop bottle, there are heaps of substitutes out there — some cheaper, others that donate all their profits to charity, and those with a decidedly chic upgrade in the form of a glass bottle.
Our criteria for selecting these Aesop alternatives is that the hand wash needs to be equal parts aesthetically beautiful and indulgent — plus cruelty-free and vegan, with bonus points if it's made locally. Ahead, our roundup of the best Aesop hand wash alternatives available in Australia.