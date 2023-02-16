It’s indisputable that Gen Z has made its mark on fashion. While it seems that there’s a new microtrend and ‘core’ every week, our generation’s fashion ideology is actually simple: if something screams uniqueness, expression and individuality, it’s a must.
Young folks everywhere have proven this stance by embracing thrifting, rethinking silhouettes that ruled the trend cycle in 2001 (and were shortly after banished to the backs of wardrobes everywhere), and of course, celebrating the power of gender fluidity in clothing.
adidas has always played in this space, and every kid of the ‘00s can vouch for wearing the same three-striped tracksuits as their siblings (and mum, and dad), so it’s no surprise that the brand’s fresh new label ‘Sportswear’ pays homage to that nostalgia and unisex status but with a football-inspired touch.
The label, which is actually called 'Sportswear', sits somewhere between the sleek streetwear of adidas Originals and the ultra-sporty Performance range — and excitingly, it’s adidas' first full label launch in 50 years.
The drop features jerseys, tracksuits and athletic dresses made from performance materials, which means they’re as comfortable as they are functional (whether you’re running around or simply living your life in them). For example, the football-inspired Tiro Suit Up Advanced Track Top would work perfectly as a cool-yet-casual top half to a Bella Hadid-esque Brit-pop-inspired outfit, while the Arvyn sneakers are a staple item for both fitness fanatics and activewear lovers.
The brand has tapped the It-Girl of the moment, Jenna Ortega (which has lent a distinct Wednesday energy to the campaign) and rising Aussie football superstar Mary Fowler as global faces of the campaign, representing the range's ethos of authenticity and individuality.
According to Sportswear's senior designer Jasmin Bynoe, the label leans towards Gen Z's passion for sustainability by creating neutral pieces that can fit any capsule wardrobe. The range is a counterpoint to the fast-moving trend cycle, and taps into our desires to create a wardrobe that feels distinctly 'us', while still being appropriate to wheel out season after season.
"The Sportswear products are all staples that can be styled a bunch of different ways depending on the occasion or season. That's one thing that sets us apart from other brands in the space," Bynoe says.
Bynoe also shares that internet-centric trends like 'blokecore' were an inspiration behind the range. In case you're not familiar, picture Bella Hadid in a half-zip adidas jacket or Hailey Bieber wearing a knitted vest and bucket hat, and you'll come close.
"When designing the collection, we thought about how Gen Z likes to style blokecore with their everyday wear, whether they're making a TikTok or if they are going shopping and hanging out with friends," she says. "We want to stick to adidas' DNA and blend Performance and Originals elements while evolving with the consumer and how they express themselves."
