“Days Without Sleep” & Sleeping Bags On Bathroom Floors — What It’s Like BTS On Dream Home

In terms of the hours worked each day, Lara says that the days would often start at 6am. "The crews start rocking up at 6am, so we're awake anytime from 5:15am," she says. On the days that the cast weren't sleeping on-site, they had to leave by 4:30pm. "Basically, for the fairness of the competition, you couldn't leave and then other contestants still be on site because that's potentially getting ahead," she shares. "So we all left at the same time."