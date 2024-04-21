I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 Grand Finale: Who Won?

The latest season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has just wrapped up with influencer Skye Wheatley being crowned the 'Queen of the Jungle'.
"I've never won anything!" she said when it was announced.
"I'm shocked. I'm really shocked. I feel absolutely blessed to have had this opportunity," she continued.
Wheatley quickly became a fan favourite when she first arrived in the jungle and introduced herself as an 'influenza'. She faced a lot of her fears throughout the season, surviving the Viper Room and even asking to hold one of the snakes voluntarily after she was let out.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Wheatley was up against Love Island star Callum Hole and TV presenter Tristan McManus in the finale.
Hole quickly become a camp and fan favourite after making everyone laugh from day one with his cheeky sense of humour. He was the first to be eliminated during the finale episode.
"Thankful for this experience @imacelebrityau! Family visits was a special one," he wrote on Instagram after it was announced.
"Good luck to @skye.wheatley & @tristanmacmanus!! Both so deserving to take home the crown."
Tristan was the runner-up of the 2024 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The Top 3 were announced during Thursday's episode when Brittany Hockley and Ellie Cole received the least public votes and were asked to leave the camp.
“I had an amazing time. Genuinely, even the down days, I can’t fault,” Hockley told hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin on her exit. “It is a once in a lifetime experience and like people like Ellie I got to do it with. And leave together. I’m going to get emotional …”
“I have travelled the world and I have lived rougher than this, which I think helped me a lot,” she continued.
“So for me, the environment was easy. The hardest thing was probably the food and being away from family. But I think the experiences I have had, and I always laugh at everything. So even the gross stuff, the hard stuff, I laugh in uncomfortable situations, I laugh when I shouldn’t, I think that is what got me through.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cole said the best part of the experience was the people she met.
“I always wanted to do a show like this. It tests you. It tests you in an environment you would never find in the outside world. It is so unique,” she explained.
“I was looking forward to spending time with 11 other personalities I usually wouldn’t spend time with in the outside world," she continued.
“I have been the biggest fan of this show for the last 10 years, I couldn’t wait to get my feet into camp!”
Wheatley's $100,000 prize money will be going to Bully Zero. Bully Zero is Australia's leading bullying prevention charity. It was founded by Ali Halkic, whose son ended his own life after he became a target of cyber bullying. Bully Zero provides education, advocacy and support to communities all around Australia.