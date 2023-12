While the idea of receiving a personalized fashion box is exciting, there are some potential downsides. There is the struggle to find the right fit, especially at a time when sizing is inconsistent across brands. After all, there’s only so much accuracy stylists can promise when they haven’t seen someone IRL. “Rescuing clothing from a thrift store and giving it a new life is always a win, but I think to order a thrift bundle you need to place a lot of trust in the creator to get this right,” says fashion trend analyst and TikToker Mandy Lee . “There's a lot more at play than just good fashion sense. Getting a surprise box of clothes that don’t fit right or are too small or big could really disappoint the buyers.”