The series, which is created by the producers of MAFS, follows six singles as they attempt to make meaningful connections with potential suitors and confront their own toxic dating behaviours and personal baggage along the way.
Packed with plot twists, laugh-out-loud awkward moments and plenty of characters, Love Triangle is an unfiltered look at dating in the 2020s.
Here's everything we know about Love Triangle Season 2:
How Does Love Triangle Work?
Love Triangle takes six singles who are looking for a meaningful connection and introduces them to two potential suitors each. The singles and the suitors then get to know each other via text messages and phone calls, until the singles each choose a suitor who they'd like to get to know better.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But, of course, as with all reality TV shows, there are plenty of twists and the path to true reality TV love is never smooth.
Stan promises this season will test the singles like never before as they are forced to consider their own toxic dating habits and confront some uncomfortable home truths.
The second season also includes a new twist that will "rock the singles to their core".
Who Is The Narrator Of Love Triangle?
Married at First Sight alumni Ella May Ding is joining the second season of Love Triangle as the narrator of the series.
Ella first rose to fame when she appeared on the ninth season of MAFS in 2022. While she didn't end up finding love on the show, she quickly became a fan favourite and now hosts the podcast Sit With Us with fellow MAFS alumni Domenica Calarco.
Stan says that Ella's narration will provide a fresh take on the new season, as she advocates for self-love, personal growth and meaningful connections for the contestants.
Who Are The Love Triangle Season 2 Contestants?
Alan is a 32-year-old electrician from Victoria. He says he is often perceived as a fuckboy by potential dates but these preconceptions couldn't be any further from the truth.
The semi-professional AFL player admits he does have his walls up after having his heart broken twice in the past, but he's looking for the "real deal".
Jacinta is a 28-year-old model from Victoria who is looking for a soul mate to wake up beside each morning. She's pansexual and has been in relationships with both men and women, but hasn't dated a man in over four years. While she's tried dating apps, she's really looking for someone who she can connect with on an emotional level.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Nellie is a 25-year-old comedian from Tassie. She has a long list of dating disasters and is looking for someone who adores her. She believes the 'hot guys' don't even swipe right for her on the apps, and she's looking for someone who can match her sense of humour and sarcasm.
Sam
Sam is a 35-year-old, self-assured business owner from Broome. He says it's hard to find love in Broome in the tourist off-season and he has often gone for looks over substance. Sam is more than happy to fly women to Broome to meet him and he has even tried the international dating scene. At 35, Sam says he's ready to meet someone who can match him "on every level".
Sulei is a 28-year-old social worker from Queensland who has a busy social life. He's been single for four years and has never been in love. He admits that he's been quite picky in the past and has ended relationships before he has given them a chance. Now, he's looking for a family-orientated woman who wants the same things in life as him.
Tamera is a 26-year-old content creator and model from NSW. While she's been single for five years and is ready to meet 'the one', Tamera admits she's not willing to settle. All she wants is a guy who is 6'5'', a professional athlete or entrepreneur, and has a depth of character.
That shouldn't be too hard, should it?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What Is The Air Date?
Love Triangle 2023 premieres on Stan on October 5, with a double episode. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, every Thursday.
Who Are The Producers Behind Love Triangle?
The masterminds behind the creation of Love Triangle are Endemol Shine Australia Director of Content Tara McWilliams (Married At First Sight), Executive Producer Keely Sonntag (MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor) and 9Network Executive Producer John Walsh (Married at First Sight, The Voice).
Watch The Trailer For Love Triangle Season 2
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of Love Triangle.