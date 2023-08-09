Content warning: This article discusses domestic and sexual violence in a way that may be distressing to some readers.
Domestic violence against women is a devastatingly widespread problem, with most women having experienced it, or knowing someone who has. Yet, many depictions of it in pop culture are still from a male perspective, often putting men on a pedestal or shifting the blame to women. It's because of this that new TV show, The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart, is a well-overdue and valued addition to the cultural landscape.
The Amazon Prime Video production, based on Holly Ringland's novel of the same name, is a female-led show. This in itself is still a rarity on Australian TV. Following the emotional story of Alice Hart — who loses her parents in a mysterious fire when she's just nine — the show delicately explores domestic abuse and intergenerational trauma by centring women's perspectives throughout. Audiences learn of secrets about Hart and her family after she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, which is also a refuge for women.
Alycia Debnam-Carey, who portrays the adult version of Alice in the series, was immediately drawn to the project for two reasons: the show's leads are all women, and it's shot in Australia. After finding career success in the US for more than a decade, this was the show that convinced the Fear The Walking Dead star to come back home.
"I don't really recall having such a female-centred, female-driven story in Australia," Debnam-Carey tells Refinery29 Australia. "I can't really think of that many, so it was really special."
The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart also stars the likes of Hollywood heavyweight Sigourney Weaver, and award-winning Aussie actors Asher Keddie and Leah Purcell. With these experienced women and other female crew members on set, Debnam-Carey explains that the intricacies of this sensitive story are delivered with respect and compassion, and viewers will recognise this.
"Having all these women on set every day was such a powerful environment," says the 30-year-old.
"It's a heavy subject; this is a story around domestic abuse and intergenerational trauma," she says. "But having this sort of female foundation made it feel very protected and safe, and at the same time, very grounded and electric, yet special. I think you can really feel that transcend through each layer of production."
In preparation for the show, Debnam-Carey spoke to people she knew who had experienced domestic violence. She also naturally drew from her own perspective on sexism and misogyny to help inform how she tackled the role.
"There is an element, unfortunately, that I think women know too well... various levels and versions of what is domestic violence and abuse," she reflects. "It is so insidious, and it affects so many people on a daily basis. For so many women in society, it's unfortunately, such a common story.
"I think that's why this show is important, as it shines a light on something that is hard and that's difficult to talk about. But we should be talking about it."
Where the show truly excels is in depicting the constant fear and threat of violence that the female characters live with. Yet there's a gentleness weaved throughout, thanks to the imagery and motifs of native flowers and plants, used largely by Weaver's character June (Alice's grandmother) as a language of her own to communicate the inexpressible.
Debnam-Carey emphasises the light and the dark is the true beauty of the show, and that despite the heaviness of its themes, it hopes to empower viewers too. "I hope this doesn't just seem like a trauma story," she says, explaining that while Alice has gone through hardship, "there's a light and a spark within her that wasn't just washed out".
"I think that's really important that we are talking about those issues [of domestic abuse and intergenerational trauma], but I also hope that it does communicate a sense of hope and optimism, that isn't necessarily always coupled in because that seems counterintuitive."
While there are "terrible things that have happened" to Alice, she's also a character who rises to "such strength, hope and joy," says Debnam-Carey.
"So I think that's also important, and I hope people take something in that away from this too."
Editor's note: This interview took place prior to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service.