One question I found myself asking while watching the first episode at the screening event in Los Angeles earlier this month was whether Cucu’s quick explanation of “gordita” as a term of endearment truly captured my lived experience of having that title. The “ita” at the end of the word does make it a term of endearment (or it “softens the blow” of the grown-up version of this word “gorda”). But for me, the “ita” at the end didn't make much of a difference when someone was using that word to describe me. I already had the American context of this word hardwired into my brain. Similarly, my grandfather, who grew up in San Luis Potosí, often told me about being called “gordo” throughout his childhood and how hurtful it was. It contributed to his body dysmorphia , which he attempted to reconcile by becoming a competitive bodybuilder.