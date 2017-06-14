Roxane Gay Just Said What No One Else Will About Being A Fat Woman

The body-positive movement, while amazing and necessary, is not perfect. Like the broader feminist movement from which it came, it's particularly susceptible to whitewashing and a lack of intersectionality. It has also created a binary from which fat women must choose: You either love yourself or hate yourself. You either accept what the world has to say about your body or you reject it wholeheartedly. You think your body is beautiful or you’re perpetuating the body-shaming that too many already experience. The truth for fat women like Gay, and fat women like me, is always somewhere in between and not nearly so simple. But that’s not something we talk about, either.