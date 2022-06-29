Here’s Everything Coming To Binge In July 2022

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
July is here and so is the next chapter in the Pretty Little Liars era. Called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, this brand new series introduces us to a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A — "a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own".
It's definitely worth a watch if you appreciated the new generation of Upper East Side high schoolers in the Gossip Girl reboot, and if you haven't watched the original PLL in the first place, the full collection will also be available to binge from July 1.
On a lighter note, I'm also looking forward to the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, a mockumentary series following a tight-knit trio of vampires living together in Staten Island.
Plus, Season 4 of Westworld premieres starring series faves Evan Rachel Wood and Thandiwe Newton and frankly, I can't wait.
JULY 1
Pretty Little Liars, Seasons 1-7, BOXSET RELEASE
Ex On The Beach (US), Season 5 FINALE
Southern Charm, Season 8, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Alone, Season 9, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gogglebox UK, Season 18, Episode 8, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Regular Show, Seasons 1-8, BOXSET RELEASE
Michael Buble - Tour Stop 148, DOCUMENTARY
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, Episode 21, DAILY EPISODES
The Young & The Restless, Season 50, Episode 248, DAILY EPISODES
Coronation Street, Episode 10666, DAILY EPISODES
Emmerdale, Episode 9365, DAILY EPISODES
Eastenders, Episode 6507, DAILY EPISODES
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Venom
Mystic River
Missing Link
The Peanut Butter Falcon
JULY 2
Siesta Key, Season 4, Episode 24, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Life Below Zero, Season 9 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie
American Sniper
Child's Play
Midsommar
America's Sweethearts
JULY 3
Travel, Cook, Repeat With Curtis Stone, Season 1 FINALE
Around The World in 80 Days, Season 1, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Adventures in Zambezia
Law Abiding Citizen
Five Feet Apart
JULY 4
Westworld, Season 4, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Becoming Chanel, DOCUMENTARY
Blue Bloods, Season 10, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Mega Mansion Hunters, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Prince William: Duty Calls, DOCUMENTARY
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 3, Episode 9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Season 3, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 5
From The Ashes, DOCUMENTARY
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 1, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Irma Vep, Season 1, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Twelve, Season 1, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Mind Over Murder, Season 1, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Pawn Stars, Season 23, Episode 9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Bake Off: The Professionals, Season 6, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig, Season 1 FINALE
Richard Osman's House Of Games Night, Season 2 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 6
The Larry Sanders Show, Seasons 1-6, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
Hawaii FiveO, Season 10, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Charles I: Downfall Of A King, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
All Rise, Season 3, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Holiday, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
JULY 7
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
We Hunt Together, Season 2 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 3, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Celebrity Game Face, Season 3, Episode 3, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Million Dollar Listing New York, Season 6, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Elizabeth I & II: The Golden Queens, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
JULY 8
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview, DOCUMENTARY
Tom Cruise, An Eternal Youth, DOCUMENTARY
MOVIE NEW TO BINGE:
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
JULY 9
MOVIE NEW TO BINGE:
Second Act
JULY 10
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Space Cowboys
Closer
Her
JULY 11
Married To Medicine Atlanta, Season 9 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Season 3 FINALE
JULY 12
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Naked And Afraid XL, Season 6, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Roswell, New Mexico, Season 4, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 13
NewsRadio, Seasons 1-5, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
The World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Endangered, DOCUMENTARY
The Australian Dream, DOCUMENTARY
What We Do In The Shadows, Season 4 DOUBLE EPISODE PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Our House, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 14
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Season 5 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 8, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
MOVIE NEW TO BINGE:
Dunkirk
JULY 15
Charles: The Bachelor Prince, DOCUMENTARY
JULY 16
The Rehearsal, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Spider-man, MOVIE COLLECTION INCLUDING SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Rent
Call Me By Your Name
The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants
Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
JULY 17
MOVIE NEW TO BINGE:
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
JULY 18
The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Season 4 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Crikey! It's The Irwins, Seasons 1-4, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
JULY 19
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Seasons 1-3, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
The Challenge: All Stars, Season 3, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
JULY 20
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth, DOCUMENTARY
Moon Landing, DOCUMENTARY
Ghost Adventures, Season 18, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 10, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
JULY 21
Rap Sh!t, Season 1 TRIPLE EPISODE PREMIERE, NEW TRIPLE EPISODES WEEKLY
Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 3 FINALE
Doctor Who, Seasons 1-12, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Sarah Beeny's Renovate Don't Relocate, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Ken and Babie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
JULY 22
American Horror Stories, Season 2 PREMIERE, NEW TRIPLE EPISODES WEEKLY
Gold Rush, Season 12, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Kong: Skull Island
American Refugee
JULY 23
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
The Swan Princess
Bad Mums 2
JULY 24
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Seven Pounds
Suburban Girl
JULY 25
Hey Arnold!, Seasons 1-3, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 9, Episode 17, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 26
Irma Vep, Season 1 FINALE
Little People, Big World, Season 14, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
JULY 27
Celebrity Beef With John McHale, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 28
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 1 TRIPLE EPISODE PREMIERE, NEW TRIPLE EPISODES WEEKLY
Buckhead Shore, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
JULY 29
Sister Wives, Season 10, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
MOVIE NEW TO BINGE:
Magic Mike
JULY 30
MOVIES NEW TO BINGE:
Sing 2
Ghostbusters: Afterlife