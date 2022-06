I Went To A Charli XCX Metaverse Concert & The Future Isn’t Here Yet

Glitches aside, I get glimpses of the potential behind a metaverse concert as a site of vivid imagination and fan-artist connection. “i feel like she’s right here,” one fan writes in chat during the concert. It’s a response Charli was going for. “I'm hoping that some fans who might not have been able to come to one of my live shows on this recent tour might be able to have their own unique experience of my music and also be able to connect with other members of the fan community,” she says. “Whether it's my fans or Roblox fans or whatever within the concert, [I hope they] just have a really good time.” All you need to attend is a free Roblox account and stable internet connection, making the experience much more accessible compared to IRL concerts, which are not viable options for many due to factors like geography and class.