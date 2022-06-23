I Went To A Charli XCX Metaverse Concert & The Future Isn’t Here Yet

Concert stages that would take hours or even days to set up in the real world are implemented instantly in the metaverse. For “New Shapes,” concert-goers climb stacks of larger-than-life video cassettes scattered around the stage, reminiscent of the music video featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. For “New Shapes,” we get hoverboards. For “Claws”/”Used to Know Me,” we bounce on the domes of rainbow bubbles, giving a better vantage point from which to keep an eye on Charli’s T-posing clone. Even with, and perhaps in part due to the glitches, I find myself looking forward to what the next song will bring, whether I’d be flying or falling, dancing amidst a shower of rose petals, or galloping through an asteroid field. Whether there would be one giant Charli, or three.