At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From The Tinder Swindler to MTV's Catfish, I'll put my hand up and admit I secretly enjoy watching TV shows and films that zoom in on dating scams. So, it's really no surprise that I'm very excited for My Fake Boyfriend that's dropping on Amazon Prime Video in June.
Advertisement
Starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse and Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, the lighthearted movie looks at what happens when Andrew's (Lonsdale) friends create Cristiano, the perfect fake boyfriend on social media.
Speaking of social media, there's a brand new series to binge called Chloe, starring Erin Doherty and Poppy Gilbert. The psychological thriller follows Becky Green (Doherty) who is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne's (Gilbert) perfectly curated presence on online platforms.
I'll leave you with a list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June. Enjoy!
TV Shows
Lego Jurassic World: The Legend Of Isla Nubla S1 (June 1)
Lego Ninjago S2-S3 (June 1)
Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 (June 1)
Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 2 (June 1)
Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1 (June 1)
Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 2 (June 1)
Chicago Fire (June 1)
Chicago Med S5 (June 1)
Chicago Pd S7 (June 1)
The Boys S3 (June 3)
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys S2 (June 3)
Movies
A Dry White Season (June 1)
Virgin High (June 1)
Alienator (June 1)
Curse II: The Bite (June 1)
Ski Patrol (June 1)
Rockula (June 1)
Hot Pursuit (2015) (June 1)
Crack House (June 1)
Some Like It Hot (June 1)
The Train (June 1)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967) (June 1)
Edge Of Sanity (June 1)
After Midnight (1989) (June 1)
Sonny Boy (June 1)
Witness For The Prosecution (1957) (June 1)
The Tender (June 1)
Advertisement
Why Me? (June 1)
The Favorite (June 1)
Vietnam Texas (June 1)
Two Weeks (June 1)
The Secret Of The Ice Cave (June 1)
The Caller (June 1)
Catch Me If You Can (June 1)
Blood Red (June 1)
Windprints (June 1)
The Place Beyond The Pines (June 1)
Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street (June 2)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (June 7)