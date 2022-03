How Did Gilmore Girls Become About The Gilmore Boys?

Here’s another theory: The three men in Rory’s life were what she needed to find herself in the end and eventually come into her own (whether we like the end result or not). According to relationship therapist Dr. Danielle Forshee , PsyD, LCSW, Dean, Jess, and Logan could represent the different archetypes of personality that Rory had to meet along the way in order to achieve self-actualisation and unlock her full potential. “You see fulfilment through personal growth. When you find your authentic self, we are doing what we're capable of, and we are fulfilled,” says Dr. Forshee. But therein lies the same conclusion: The show illustrated Rory’s coming-of-age through the various men she dated, rather than her growing on her own. This could help explain why it feels much easier for fans to talk about Rory as a character by way of talking about the three men who orbited her, since she ended up playing such a passive role in her own life.