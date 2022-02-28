The wait is finally over my fellow Bridgerton fans, as Season 2 releases this month. Lady Whistledown will be back to her neighbourhood gossiping antics and the storyline turns to the devilishly handsome Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and his new love interest, Kate Sharma.
Simone Ashley's casting as the female lead is a massive win for female South Asian representation on screen and I'm eager to see how the Sex Education star makes this role her own.
Netflix is also treading into new territory with Byron Baes, a reality show following the lives of influencers in the NSW coastal town of Byron Bay. Plus, Toni Collette is front and centre in thriller series Pieces of Her, where a woman tries to piece together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town sparks a wave of hidden threats and secrets to come to light.
Here's a list of everything coming to Netflix Australia in March 2022. Enjoy!
Netflix Original Series
The Guardians of Justice (1/03/2022)
Savage Rhythm (2/03/2022)
Midnight at the Pera Palace (3/03/2022)
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 (3/03/2022)
Pieces of Her (4/03/2022)
Making Fun (4/03/2022)
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 (8/03/2022)
Last One Standing (8/03/2022)
Byron Baes (9/03/2022)
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 (9/03/2022)
Queer Eye Germany (9/03/2022)
Love, Life & Everything In Between (10/03/2022)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4 (11/03/2022)
Life After Death with Tyler Henry (11/03/2022)
Once Upon a Time…Happily Never After (11/03/2022)
Soil (17/03/2022)
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (18/03/2022)
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (18/03/2022)
Human Resources (18/03/2022)
Standing Up (18/03/2022)
Top Boy: Season 2 (18/03/2022)
Light the Night: Part 3 (18/03/2022)
Cracow Monsters (18/03/2022)
Young, Famous & African (18/03/2022)
Is It Cake? (18/03/2022)
Bridgerton: Season 2 (25/03/2022)
Tomorrow (Coming Soon)
Netflix Film
Against The Ice (2/03/2022)
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2/03/2022)
The Weekend Away (3/03/2022)
The Invisible Thread (4/03/2022)
Meskina (4/03/2022)
Autumn Girl (8/03/2022)
The Bombardment (9/03/2022)
The Adam Project (11/03/2022)
Marilyn’s Eyes (15/03/2022)
Rescued by Ruby (17/03/2022)
Black Crab (18/03/2022)
Windfall (18/03/2022)
Without Saying Goodbye (18/03/2022)
In Good Hands (21/03/2022)
Love Like the Falling Petals (24/03/2022)
All Hail (30/03/2022)
Netflix Comedy Specials
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (03/03/2022)
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (08/03/2022)
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (15/03/2022)
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (22/03/2022)
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (29/03/2022)
Netflix Documentaries
Worst Roommate Ever (01/03/2022)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (03/03/2022)
The Andy Warhol Diaries (09/03/2022)
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (16/03/2022)
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (16/03/2022)
Animal: Season 2 (18/03/2022)
The Principles of Pleasure (22/03/2022)
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (30/03/2022)
800 Meters (Coming soon)
Netflix Anime
Kotaro Lives Alone (10/03/2022)
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (15/03/2022)
Thermae Romae Novae (28/03/2022)
Netflix Games
Shatter Remastered (Coming soon)
Into the Dead 2: Unleashed (Coming soon)
This is a True Story (Coming soon)
Licensed Highlights
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (11/03/2022)
Redfern Now: Promise Me (24/03/2022)
Redfern Now: Season 1 (24/03/2022)
Redfern Now: Season 2 (24/03/2022)