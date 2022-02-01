Baby Trapping: Do Women Really ‘Steal’ Sperm?

It’s intriguing for me as a journalist, having spent a week wading in spurgling's murky waters while researching this piece, that its roots lie in ancient fables. Many people I speak to have a story like Charlotte’s: they knew someone whose friend poked a hole in a condom once; a second cousin who secretly had her coil out; a man who was tricked, baited for cash. "My auntie told me a girl from our hometown came off her contraception when she found out her boyfriend was texting someone else," one says. But no one — including the fertility clinicians and lawyers I speak to — appears to have firsthand experience.