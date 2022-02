Baby Trapping: Do Women Really ‘Steal’ Sperm?

Spend a little time in the right section of Reddit and you’ll find an entirely different account. There, among men’s rights activists (MRA), spurgling is reportedly commonplace. So much so that last year a petition was filed to make the act a criminal issue. Petitioners claimed that it should be made a serious sexual crime, comparing it to stealthing (when a man removes a condom during sex without his partner’s consent). It was rejected on the grounds that this type of negated consent is not for the government or parliament to deal with but the courts. Still, the petition's existence and the undercurrent of MRA chatter has prompted questions: should the law deal with spurgling and if so, how? What drives the ideology around it? Just how prevalent is it, really?