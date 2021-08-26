Consent & Pleasure Go Hand-In-Hand. Why Doesn’t Anyone Talk About That?

We know that sexual assault can take place after someone has initially consented to sexual activity. What if sex education talked about the pleasures of hearing and saying no? Imagine knowing how to deal with being rejected as well as rejecting someone, saying, “not now, no," or, "maybe later.” Imagine knowing how to be a partner that checks in, listens, and responds with care on an ongoing basis. Knowing that it's okay if someone isn’t attracted to you. That rejection is not about shame or being unlovable — it's about someone feeling safe enough to say "not this time" or "not ever." A "no" to you is a "yes" to ourselves, and isn't that what we want? We want to be with people who we desire and who desire us.