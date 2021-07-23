While we’re all for porn you can watch, sometimes porn you can read is even better. Erotic fiction, or literotica, as it’s sometimes called, allows you to be in control of the fantasy. You choose what kind of story to read, you set the pace, you pick which parts to skim or skip (or read again), and you use your imagination to picture exactly what’s happening.
But the world of literotica is pretty vast, so we’ve rounded up some of the best (free!) erotic fiction you can find on the internet. (Bonus: Many of the stories on these websites were written by women, for women.) Whether you’re into BDSM, queer sex, sexy fan fiction, or you’re just looking for any steamy sex scene to get you in the mood, there’s something for you on this list.