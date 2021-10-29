At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's almost Christmas and while I've already got some Home Alone re-runs on my holiday viewing agenda, I'm beyond excited for the reboot that's releasing on Disney+.
Called Home Sweet Home Alone, the reimagining of the classic adventure comedy centres on mischievous young boy Max Mercer, who's left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. Enter Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney's villainous characters trying to retrieve a priceless heirloom from his house, and that's where the real fun begins as Max puts the trespassers into their place while realising there really is no place like home sweet home. Nostalgia and laughs are in store when you watch this one.
We're also all in for a treat in the middle of the month thanks to November 12 being Disney+ Day. The streaming gods over at the platform are blessing us with a string of binge-able goodies including Olaf Presents, the Frozen spin-off I've so desperately been praying for, as well as Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise and Dopesick with Rosario Dawson.
Come November 24 we'll get to see the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, with the subsequent four episodes then dropping weekly. Set in post-blip New York City, the show centres on former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) teaming up with a 22-year-old skilled archer, Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. But the most exciting part? Hailee Steinfeld makes her foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Bishop. This could be one of the best partners-in-crime combos yet.
Get the popcorn ready as I leave you with a list here of everything coming to Disney+ Australia in November.
November 3
The Big Leap - Season 1 Premiere
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi - Season 1 Premiere
November 5
Where the Heart Is
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
November 10
The Ghost and Molly McGee - Season 1 Premiere
Puppy Dog Pals - New Episodes
Pet Seekers - Season 1
November 12
Dopesick - New Limited Series
Home Sweet Home Alone - New Original Movie
Jungle Cruise - Disney+ All Subscribers Premiere
Olaf Presents
Ciao Alberto
All-New Short from The Simpsons
The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Season 2 Episodes 1-5
The Spectacular Now
November 17
Marvel's Hit-Monkey - Season 1 Premiere
Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1 Premiere
Station 19 - Season 5 Premiere
The Night House
Underworld, Inc. - Season 2
November 19
Galacticos - Premiere All Episodes
Oil Spill of the Century
All I See Is You
Shock and Awe (2018)
Survive and Advance (2013)
Adventure Through The Walt Disney Archives
November 24
Hawkeye - New Series Premiere
Queens - Season 1 Premiere
Becoming Costeau
PJ Masks - Season 5 New Episodes
November 25-27
The Beatles Get Back
Kickboxer: Retaliation (2018)
Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016)
Terminal
Woman Walks Ahead
