We did but not intentionally. We both generally like to opt for a cheaper meal than a splurge! We didn't take any Ubers or taxis (only paid $70 all up for transport). We did one day of no transport and opted to walk instead to explore the suburbs around our accommodation. We definitely packed lunches and ate dinners at the house but they were mostly just more convenient for us i.e. eating on the beach and wanting to stay home after a long day out.