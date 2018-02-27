Mit #SideProfileSelfie lernen Menschen ihre großen Nasen zu lieben

Natalie Gil
Die sozialen Medien erleichtern den Kontakt zu unseren Mitmenschen aber helfen auch dabei seine Überzeugungen und Messages mit anderen zu teilen und geltende Standards, besonders in Sachen Beauty, neu zu definieren. Mittlerweile gibt es viele Hashtags, die zu Body-Positivity aufrufen und mehr Selbstbewusstsein schaffen wollen, außerhalb der als Ideal geltenden Grenzen. Und diese Positvität hört nicht am Kinn auf, sondern geht natürlich auch im Gesicht weiter. Jüngstes Beispiel ist der viral gegangene Hashtag #SideProfileSelfie, der Nasen in den Vordergrund stellt, besonders große. Radhika Sanghani, eine Journalistin aus England, startete die Nose-Positivity-Campain, die sich wie ein Lauffeuer in der ganzen Welt verbreitete.
Sanghanis Inspiration war ihre ihre eigene, langjährige Scham gegenüber ihrer Nase. Das schlimmste waren Portait-Fotos von der Seite, sagte sie gegenüber Refinery29: „Jedes Mal wenn ich eine Kamera sah, die mich von der Seite fotografieren würde, bekam ich Panik. Im letzten Jahr erst habe ich meine Einstellung geändert.”
„Anstatt meine große Nase zu hassen und zu denken, sie mache mich unattraktiv, sehe ich sie heute als schön. Sie ist interessant und verleiht meinem Gesicht einen eigenen Charakter. Klar, ich sehe nicht aus wie Gigi Hadid oder Angelina Jolie, aber ich sehe aus wie ich selbst!”
Mit ihrer Message möchte die Engländerin anderen Menschen mit großer Nase Mut machen und ihnen dasselbe Geschenk machen, das sie sich selbst schenkte: Akzeptanz. „Ich hoffe, dass ich mit dieser Kampagne andere Menschen inspirieren kann, ihre Nasen zu lieben. Es ist schwer dies alleine zu tun aber zusammen sind wir stärker. Große Nasen waren lange genug tabu und es ist Zeit für Veränderung.”
Erst durch die aktuellen Positivity-Kampagnen sei ihr bewusst geworden, etwas ändern zu müssen. „Ich hatte noch nie ein Problem mit meinem Körper aber durch den aktuellen Körper-Diskurs habe ich erst realisiert, wie sehr ich meine Nase hasste. Und wenn andere Frauen ihre größten Ängste und Unsicherheiten überwinden können, kann ich das auch!”
Und siehe da, der von ihr ins Leben gerufene Hashtag #SideProfileSelfie verbreitete sich rasend schnell auf Twitter. Sanghani wurde sogar ins Fernsehen eingeladen, um dort über ihr Engagement zu sprechen.

#SideProfileSelfie geht viral

Sanghani hofft, dass sie durch ihre Aktion auch die Schönheitsindustrie aufrütteln kann und endlich erkannt wird, „wie viele Frauen und Männer mit großen Nasen sich unwohl fühlen, weil sie sich nicht repräsentiert fühlen.” Deswegen möchte sie erreichen, dass auch „großnasige Menschen ins Scheinwerferlicht treten” dürfen.
Große Nasen Kampagne für mehr Positivity
written von Natalie Gil
translated von Martyna Rieck; Photo courtesy of Radhika Sanghani.

