Mit #SideProfileSelfie lernen Menschen ihre großen Nasen zu lieben

Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ— Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) February 20, 2018
#SideProfileSelfie geht viral
Owning my side profile on @gmb this morning ?????? do the same and send me a #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/WBtFtV6LEA— Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) February 21, 2018
embrace yourself always #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/TopGLC9fDj— sar 3!!!!! (@harrymargot) 24. Februar 2018
#sideprofileselfie I have always had issues with this! X pic.twitter.com/nkCdiBdLvX— Endo & Me (@EndoMeno) February 21, 2018
Great to see this on tv this morning ever since I was little I’ve had issues with self confidence due to my nose pic.twitter.com/6Rrn4FUhMe— julie wiseman (@juliewi60221855) February 21, 2018
Big noses unite!! Side profiles not to be sniffed at... pic.twitter.com/J2da4paaV3— Jonathan Samuels (@jonathansamuels) February 21, 2018
I’ve always been insecure of my nose and it’s always secretly brought me down, especially because of the silence around the topic. I’m grateful for what you are doing @radhikasanghani ! So many of us are keeping these feelings trapped inside. ❤️ #SideProfileSelfie pic.twitter.com/9PzI1RG8t6— Simran Kular (@Simkular_) 22. Februar 2018
I’ve never ever put a photo online of my side profile before because its made me self conscious everyday for as long as I can remember. But you know what, BIG NOSES ARE OKAY although tweeting this is scary ?? #sideprofileselfie ? pic.twitter.com/HbwtxqI1z2— Molly (@mollydotw) 21. Februar 2018
Back in school I use to get really badly bullied for how I looked. My nose (and unplucked eyebrows) were always targeted.— *✧°• ♡ •°✧* (@stubbsuichan) February 21, 2018
Only recently I started to pluck my brows and to love my nose. I don't care what people think anymore❤ #sideprofileselfie #selfie #bullying pic.twitter.com/NivKi3YjRp
My big nose is as much my identity as my big ears! Vive les grands nes! #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/UBPy1tVRwv— Solo (@Sansomchris) February 21, 2018
Here goes! My side profile in all its backlit glory. Embrace your big noses girls, don’t hide in the shadows like I did. #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/BGtjLtQJ8S— Kayleigh Pritchard (@locketmoon) February 21, 2018