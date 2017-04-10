@styleonwheelsofficial #wheelchair #crutches #musculardisease #disease #disabledandproud #rollstuhl #behinderung #krücken #krankheit #disabledandproud #proud #tagsforlikes #wheelchairgirl #wheelcharbarbie #wheelchairman #disabledandsexy #cerebralpalsy #cp #chronicillness #hands #amazing #multiplesclerosis #nice #love #hope #scoliosis #braces #legbrace #backbrace
@thejourneyofabravewoman #wheelchair #crutches #paralyzed #paralysis #musculardisease #disease #disabledandproud #rollstuhl #behinderung #krücken #krankheit #disabledandproud #proud #tagsforlikes #wheelchairgirl #wheelcharbarbie #wheelchairman #disabledandsexy #cerebralpalsy #cp #chronicillness #hands #amazing #multiplesclerosis #nice #love #hope #scoliosis #braces #legbrace #backbrace
@evelynecynk #wheelchair #crutches #paralyzed #paralysis #musculardisease #disease #disabledandproud #rollstuhl #behinderung #krücken #krankheit #disabledandproud #proud #tagsforlikes #wheelchairgirl #wheelcharbarbie #wheelchairman #disabledandsexy #cerebralpalsy #cp #chronicillness #hands #amazing #multiplesclerosis #nice #love #hope #scoliosis #braces #legbrace #backbrace
@goizaa #wheelchair #crutches #paralyzed #paralysis #musculardisease #disease #disabledandproud #rollstuhl #behinderung #krücken #krankheit #disabledandproud #proud #tagsforlikes #wheelchairgirl #wheelcharbarbie #wheelchairman #disabledandsexy #cerebralpalsy #cp #chronicillness #hands #amazing #multiplesclerosis #nice #love #hope #scoliosis #braces #legbrace #backbrace
@lpe_audrey #wheelchair #crutches #paralyzed #paralysis #musculardisease #disease #disabledandproud #rollstuhl #behinderung #krücken #krankheit #disabledandproud #proud #tagsforlikes #wheelchairgirl #wheelcharbarbie #wheelchairman #disabledandsexy #cerebralpalsy #cp #chronicillness #hands #amazing #multiplesclerosis #nice #love #hope #scoliosis #braces #legbrace #backbrace
Philly-based singer/songwriter Anomie Fatale likes to say she's "made of bubble gum"; she has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a disorder that affects the body's connective tissue. Anomie went from being a 4.0 biochem college student, running every day, to having her head totally fused solid into place. It wasn't until after corrective surgery that she could open her mouth again and began writing songs. For more information on her go to www.anomiefatale.com