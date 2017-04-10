#DisabledAndSexy: Bei Instragram feiern Frauen im Rollstuhl ihre Weiblichkeit

Edith Löhle
Allein in Deutschland leben 7,6 Millionen schwerbehinderte Menschen. 49 % davon sind laut Statistischem Bundesamt weiblich. All diese Menschen haben das Recht, sich sexy in ihrer Haut fühlen zu dürfen. Aus diesem Grund hat es sich der Instgram-Account „I'm disabled and proud" zur Aufgabe gemacht, die Vielfalt und Schönheit junger Frauen im Rollstuhl abzubilden.
Unter #disabledandsexy" oder „#disabledandcute" finden sich Fotos von Frauen auf der ganzen Welt, die selbstbewusst mal in Unterwäsche, mal im Bikini und mal dick angezogen mit dem sexy Gefühl in die Kamera lachen und ihre Behinderung mal nicht im Vordergrund steht, sondern ihre Weiblichkeit.

R29 Originals