Dieser SATC-Star will Gouverneurin von New York werden

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic.
Ausnahmsweise überspringen wir die Referenz zu Sex And the City und schreiben direkt Klartext: Cynthia Nixon hat bestätigt, dass sie als Gouverneurin von New York kandidieren wird und somit den amtierenden Amtsinhaber Andrew Cuomo herausfordert. Sie wäre die erste Frau in dieser Position.
Nixon, gebürtige New Yorkerin und vor allem bekannt durch ihre Rolle als Miranda in SATC, hat ihre Kandidatur mit einem Video bei Twitter angekündigt.
Die Schauspielerin ist schon seit langem politisch aktiv und hat Cuomo bereits diverse Male kritisiert: Sei es für seinen Einsatz des Bildungsbudgets bis hin zum miserablen Zustand der Ubahn in New York City. Obendrein versteht sie sich als Vertreterin der LGBTQ-Gemeinde und wurde bereits mit dem Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award ausgezeichnet.
„New York ist der Ort, an dem ich aufgezogen wurde, und ich werde hier in New York meine Kinder aufziehen. Ich bin eine stolze Absolventin einer öffentlichen Schule" sagt sie im Video. „Heute sind meine Kinder auf einer öffentlichen Schule und sie bekommen dort nicht die gleichen Chancen, wie ich sie hatte."
Weiterhin führt sie aus: „Die Hälfte der Schüler in unserem Kreis leben unterhalb der Armutsgrenze. Wie konnte das passieren? Ich liebe New York. Ich wollte niemals woanders leben, doch es muss sich etwas ändern."
Nixons Fokus auf #CuomosMTA, also den öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel, ist Musik in den Ohren vieler New Yorker*innen, die jeden Tag viele Stunden damit verbringen im Verkehr festzustecken. Die Ubahn ist langsamer als sie in den 1950ern war und die Verspätungen haben sich laut Nixons Website in den letzten fünf Jahren verdreifacht. Cuomo hat sich um Wi-Fi und Displays gekümmert, während die Infrastruktur ignoriert wurde.
„Anders als Governor Cuomo fährt Cynthia Nixon jeden Tag mit der Ubahn" sagt zumindest ihre Website. „Sie erfährt aus erster Hand, wie miserabel der Zustand der Ubahn ist."
Bei Twitter gibt es viele zustimmende Posts:
Ihre Kampagnenseite betont, dass ihre Kandidatur von den Wünschen der Menschen motiviert wird. "Cynthia wird von keiner Interessengruppe unterstützt."
Jetzt wünschen wir uns nur noch, das #WokeCharlotte ihre Pressesprecherin wird.
