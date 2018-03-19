Dieser SATC-Star will Gouverneurin von New York werden

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018
honestly if Cynthia Nixon runs on "I'll actually fix the fucking subway" she's got it in the bag— talia b. lavin (@chick_in_kiev) March 19, 2018
Not lost on me that @CynthiaNixon put a heavy focus on the subway in her opening ad. A candidate after my own heart.— Shannon ??♀️ (@TheStagmania) March 19, 2018
She had me at “fixing our broken subway”. YES PLZ. Next stop, Albany. https://t.co/9olEYI5l5K— Melissa Anelli (@melissaanelli) March 19, 2018
I have been stuck on the subway w Cynthia Nixon I can attest lol— quiniva (@leatherpumpkins) March 19, 2018
i once saw cynthia nixon eating sushi on the subway and i don’t know if i can vote for someone who openly displays that kind of unethical behavior— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 19, 2018
In case you doubt Cynthia Nixon actually takes the subway like she does in her announcement video, I swear I rode the subway with her once. So, there's your proof. pic.twitter.com/0Gk4g9rzw9— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) March 19, 2018
On subway on our way to the#WomensMarchNYC#HearOurVote#PowerToThePolls pic.twitter.com/smwg29cAaa— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 20, 2018