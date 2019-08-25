Aber anstatt sich selbst zu bestrafen, weil sie keine Disziplin gezeigt hat, um ihr Gewicht zu halten, richtet Encarnacion eine anderen Botschaft an sich selbst – und damit auch an ihre Follower. „Jo, du hast dich in den letzten Monaten nicht genug um deine Fitness gekümmert, aber das ist okay“, und weiter ‚‚ Denn ich bin trotzdem eine starke Frau“. In einem ausführlichen Kommentar listet sie auf, was sie stattdessen alles in dieser Zeit geschafft hat, in diesem Foto jedoch nicht zu sehen ist. Und das ist wahrlich eine Menge: