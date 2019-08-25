Das klassische Vorher-Nachher-Bild ist besonders im Fitness-und Ernährungsbereich beliebt. Zumeist sind es Frauen, die nach einer Diät oder langen Sportphasen die Veränderungen ihres Körpers dokumentieren und dann früheren Bildern gegenüberstellen.
Auf Instagram findet man tausende solcher Side-by-Side Fotos, die den hart erarbeiteten Erfolg, jeden neu gewonnenen Muskelstrang, zeigen. Das Vorher-Nachher-Bild fungiert einerseits als eine Art Belohnungsprinzip für sich selbst, denn es macht glücklich, wenn man sieht, wofür man etwas macht. Andererseits ist es auch eine prädestinierte Form der Selbstdarstellung im Außen, das oftmals von enormen Leistungsdruck dominiert wird. Nach dem Motto: ‚‚Schaut her, was ich durch Disziplin und Engagement erreicht habe".
Was aber ist, wenn das typische erfolgsgekrönte Vorher-Nachher zu einem Nachher-Vorher-Bild wird, das Nachlässigkeit suggiert? Wenn man auf den Fotos eine andere Entwicklung des Körpers wahrnimmt als die, die eine Gesellschaft gemeinhin als Erfolg definiert? Was ist, wenn das Bild zeigt, dass man zugenommen hat? Ist Frau dann weniger erfolgreich? Die Palette ist beliebig erweiterbar und endet final in Frage danach, was Erfolg eigentlich bedeutet.
Die Fitness-Bloggerin Joanne Encarnacion aus Kalifornien betreibt einen Instagram-Account, auf dem um Sport und Ernährung geht, wo sie ihren Körper ausstellt, der immer gut in Form ist. Schließlich ist sie ja Fitness-Bloggerin. Aber wenn man genau hinsieht, fällt auf, dass er sich in den letzten Monaten verändert hat. Encarnacion postete kürzlich eines dieser klassischen Vorher-Nachher-Bilder auf ihrem Account, auf dem zu erkennen ist, das sie ein wenig an Bauchumfang gewonnen hat, dass nicht mehr alles so straff ist wie vor einem halben Jahr. Sieht sieht trotzdem gut aus, nur eben ein wenig anders.
Aber anstatt sich selbst zu bestrafen, weil sie keine Disziplin gezeigt hat, um ihr Gewicht zu halten, richtet Encarnacion eine anderen Botschaft an sich selbst – und damit auch an ihre Follower. „Jo, du hast dich in den letzten Monaten nicht genug um deine Fitness gekümmert, aber das ist okay“, und weiter ‚‚ Denn ich bin trotzdem eine starke Frau“. In einem ausführlichen Kommentar listet sie auf, was sie stattdessen alles in dieser Zeit geschafft hat, in diesem Foto jedoch nicht zu sehen ist. Und das ist wahrlich eine Menge:
"I am failure for not sticking to consistently training and for not eating as clean as I should have." This is the story I could be telling myself. This is the opinion that could've turn into a fact. I once heard that our reality is largely made up of our perceptions and beliefs, not facts. And that our ideas and theories are based on experiences and opinions, so much so that we start to create stories from these views and judgements. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So instead of writing a failure story, I chose to look at this set of progress pictures taken a few days ago and tell myself a different story. "Well Jo, you haven't put as much energy into your fitness commitments and IT'S ??. It doesn't make you less of an example of a strong woman. Since October of last year you were working on recovering from a shoulder injury, rebuilding a marriage that was close to divorce, raising two young women (including an emotional teenager), creating long lasting friendships with women you once felt unworthy to be around, and most importantly going back to school to start a career in health and life coaching that you've been day dreaming about for almost 2 years. Living a HEALTHY LIFE means nourishing all the areas that make you whole. Your fitness is just a part of that. You're a bad ass Jo and you have what it takes to get your groove back. Other areas in your life needed your energy more than you needed to focus on leaning out." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The chatter in your head will try to find meaning in it because this obstacle is clearly telling you that your dream isn’t supposed to happen. Remind yourself that society has romanticized a concept of what beauty, fitness, and loving yourself looks like. The power to define what beauty means to you is within you. You are the source of your reality. You are the creator of your story. On this part of #therefinedcollective we're talking about "Loving Yourself in the Skin You're In" and on www.gofitjo.com I've shared 6 very powerful things to do when you're beginning to feel the resistance in loving yourself. #linkinbio ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #TheRefinedCollective series was written in collaboration with several incredible women sharing their positivity and light to the ?.
Fitness und gutes Aussehen sind nur ein kleiner Teil von dem, was uns ausmacht. Auch wenn absolut nichts gegen regelmäßigen Sport und gesunde Ernährung einzuwenden ist, solange es zum persönlichen und körperlichen Wohlbefinden beiträgt, gehören auch andere Dinge in ein gesundes und erfülltes Leben. Familie, Partnerschaft und Zeit zum Beispiel.
