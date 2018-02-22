We Tested Amazon's Most Popular Spiralizers & Here's Which One Worked Best

Zoodles, aside from being a popular noodle alternative, can be a pain in the ass to make. Unless of course, you're equipped with a reliable spiralizer. Maybe you already own one of these magical kitchen gadgets. Or, maybe you're thinking, "spiral-what?" Vegetable spiralizers are the contraptions that make all of our produce-pasta dreams a faster meal reality. There are a range of prices and sizes available and some are easier to use than others. So, figuring out which one to purchase can be confusing AF.
In order to sort out the strong spiralizers from the weak, we decided to consult the online mecca of consumer product reviews: Amazon. After selecting two of the site's highest rated options, we tested them out ourselves. Was it the cheaper compact handheld or the slightly pricier premium model that really got the spiralizing job done right? Scroll on to find out.