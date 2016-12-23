Story from Hair

Two Simple Steps To Seriously Shine At Your Holiday Party

Shauna Cowit
Want to rock an unexpected glitter look for your next holiday party? Forget sparkly lips or eyes — and try this festive part, instead. Popular on Instagram and the runway, the look commands attention. But the best part? It's super-easy to do. This less-than-two-minute glitter technique will be the cherry on top (literally) for all your festive gatherings!
Watch the video, above, for the full how-to. Then, try it for yourself using the steps, below.

Step 1. Part hair in a zig-zag fashion using a comb (or the end of a makeup brush) and fasten locks into a low pony.

Step 2. Squeeze glitter onto your parted scalp and allow to dry before touching.
