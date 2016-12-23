Two Simple Steps To Seriously Shine At Your Holiday Party

Want to rock an unexpected glitter look for your next holiday party? Forget sparkly lips or eyes — and try this festive part, instead. Popular on Instagram and the runway, the look commands attention. But the best part? It's super-easy to do. This less-than-two-minute glitter technique will be the cherry on top (literally) for all your festive gatherings!
Watch the video, above, for the full how-to. Then, try it for yourself using the steps, below.
Step 1. Part hair in a zig-zag fashion using a comb (or the end of a makeup brush) and fasten locks into a low pony.
Step 2. Squeeze glitter onto your parted scalp and allow to dry before touching.
