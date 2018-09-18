Skip navigation!
Zac Posen
Fashion
Ariana Grande Wore Her Grammy Dress At Home
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Zac Posen
Fashion
Padma Lakshmi Recycled Her Emmys Dress
Channing Hargrove
Sep 18, 2018
Fashion
Sarah Hyland Had A Fashion Mishap In This Zac Posen Dress
Channing Hargrove
Dec 7, 2017
Pop Culture
Tim Gunn Slams
Project Runway
Judges As "Unprofessional & Offensive"
Meghan DeMaria
Apr 20, 2017
Fashion
Another Designer Says
No
To Dressing Ivanka & Melania Trump
Since the Obama administration left the White House, we've seen many designers go with it. In addition to customers boycotting Ivanka Trump's clothing
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
This Is The Most Pleasing Video Of Rihanna You'll Ever See
Before you start watching this video, we want you to do something for us. Well, we actually want you to do something for you, because this will greatly
by
Michael Hafford
Makeup
Zac Posen: "The Fashion World Needed A Little Kick In The Ass"
This story was originally published on Feb. 26, 2016. It's no secret that the fashion and beauty worlds have historically favored exclusivity over
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
Claire Danes' Dress Is Much More Impressive In The Dark — Trust Us
As far as red carpet mainstays go, Zac Posen is really down to incorporate high-tech elements into his craft (more so than many of his designer peers).
by
Ana Colon
Celebs & Influencers
Demi Moore Wore Her Own 14-Year-Old Zac Posen Dress To The SAG Aw...
Zac Posen was responsible for some of the most impressive (and winning) gowns at Saturday night's SAG Awards. These award show getups tend to involve a
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Watch Lupita Nyong'o Literally Light Up A Party
Lupita Nyong'o knows a thing or two about making a statement on the red carpet. But the actress took it to a whole new level on Wednesday night, thanks to
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Maya Thurman-Hawke Is All Grown Up & Glam At The CFDA Awards
We'd like to submit a hypothesis: The CFDA Awards feature the best-dressed red carpet of the entire year. The glitterati hit the step-and-repeat along
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Designers
Zac Posen Tapped To Revive A Legendary Couture House
It's almost the wonderful @badgalriri birthday!! Backstage #ZacPosen #FW15 #NYFW A photo posted by @zac_posen on Feb 19, 2015 at 11:01am PST In
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Reese Witherspoon Debuts New Thing: Armpit Wings
Reese Witherspoon, defender of famed fitness instructors and fellow actresses, alike, appeared radiant on the red carpet for her new film Wild last night.
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Jessica Alba Does Pin-Up With A Modern Twist
Jessica Alba is one of those celebrities we pretty much want to copy every time we see her. Be it her daring makeup looks, breezy weekend outfits, or
by
Venus Wong
Designers
Zac Posen, The New Patron Saint Of Model Diversity
Model-turned-agent — and, all the while, activist — Bethann Hardison singled out Zac Posen as a fashion helmsman who embraces a broad definition of
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Zac Posen Debuts Affordable Wedding-Dress Collection, Shop It Now!
And, the bride wore...Zac Posen. No, seriously. In the midst of preparations for his fall '14 fashion show, the designer took a little time away from the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Hair
Zac Posen Brings The Pretty To NYFW
Barring a few notable exceptions (howdy, Jason Wu!), the looks backstage at NYFW these past few days have been missing that wow moment we've come to
by
Megan McIntyre
Designers
Zac Posen Does Bridal...David's Bridal, That Is
In his first foray into the world of weddings, Zac Posen is preparing to debut a bridal- and occasion-gown collection for David's Bridal this February.
by
Lexi Nisita
New York
Zac Posen's 24-Karat Gold Dress
Yes, Zac Posen has indeed designed an entire gown made out of gold. Not gold fabric, but actual 24-karat paillettes. Okay, truth be told — paillettes
by
Samantha Yu
Hair
Zac Posen's New Target Collab? It's Not What You Think
It seems like almost anything can be "designed" nowadays, and while we love that some of fashion's best creative types are getting more opportunities to
by
Lexi Nisita
New York
Check Out Zac Posen's New (Slightly) Lower-Priced Line
Clearly, we're all about designer duds over here at R29 — there's just something so fabulous about donning that luxurious fabric and rocking your
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
No More Mr. Kors: Zac Posen To Judge On
Project Runway
We never thought Heidi Klum's famous "auf wiedersehen" sign-off would be used on a fellow Project Runway judge...but it's time to say goodbye to one of
by
Kelsey Garcia
New York
Catfight Breaks Out At Zac Posen Show
UPDATE: When we first heard about this incident, we speculated a lawsuit was on the way — and we were right. Daily News reports that publicist
by
Lexi Nisita
Designers
Exclusive: Zac Posen Tells Us His NYFW Survival Tips
With NYFW right around the corner, designers are coming in on the crucial home stretch — seeing light at the end of the tunnel and living off coffee
by
Alice Tate
Politics
TGIFoto: The Pics You Missed This Week
This week may have felt like 30 days instead of just seven, but with all of the work, events, going-ons, and happenings that were jam-packed into the
by
Connie Wang
New York
Spend Your Wednesday Hanging With Zac Posen (& His $149 Dresses)
No doubt you've seen Zac Posen's sexy, super-glam creations at pretty much ever red carpet event you've ever watched. But if you've ever wanted to slip
by
Lisa Eppich
New York
Zac Posen Gets Shady With Illesteva, And We Want IN
Luxury eyewear designer Illesteva is known for their awesome collaborations with Opening Ceremony, Band Of Outsiders, and Corto Moltedo. And now they've
by
Isabel Cafaro
Entertainment
Anna Paquin Wears Zac Posen To Promote New Season Of True Blood
If you’re anything like us, you’ve been patiently waiting the return of True Blood . While the sexy show won’t technically be on air until June
by
Us
Los Angeles
Cannes Look Of The Day: Jessica Chastain Shines In A Buttery Yell...
While you may not know her just yet, Jessica Chastain is destined to be a household name. This rising star made quite a stylish splash in Cannes when
by
Us
New York
Ripped Abs, Dom Perignon, And Boozy Brunches: TGIF Party Pics!
We can stay out as late as we want. We can drink as much as we want. We don't have to worry about going to work in the same outfit as the day before if we
by
Us
Events
Purple Magazine's Sweaty Standard Soiree
We're glad we wore our deodorant on Saturday, such was the sweat factor at The Standard Hotel, where Purple Magazine double teamed it with Zac Posen for
by
Kristian Laliberte
