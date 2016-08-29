The Back-To-School Shopping List You Actually Want

Sarah J. Halliday
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Even more than just stressful (because, you're basically making decisions that you're going to have to live with for an entire year), back-to-school shopping can be boring as hell. Let's be frank: After spending a whole day just looking at plain-lined paper and graphing calculators, you're going to want some stuff for school that actually reflects your personality.

So we've put together a list of the other essentials you don't want to miss out on when you're heading back to school.


More from Shopping