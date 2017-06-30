You don't have to be a dedicated yogi to benefit from a yoga practice. This flow builds strength and flexibility that can help all kinds of athletes. (mindbodygreen)
Looking for bite-sized workout ideas? Check out these trainers on Instagram making them easy to find.
Staying hydrated is definitely important. But it's a lot easier than you'd think — especially with these recipes that emphasize fruits and veggies full of water. (Greatist)
You might be working out your core and not even know it! Turns out that any time you're balancing, you're engaging those muscles. So plenty of moves you're doing for other reasons come with the added benefit of strengthening your core. (Self)
If you get sunburned this weekend, you might want to try soaking in a bath of Earl Grey tea. According to experts and the internet, this may help soothe your pain. If not, at least it'll smell good!
