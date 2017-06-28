The Secret Sunburn Cure You'll Want To Know This Summer

"No, this isn't a British fake tan," Caught joked in his post. "It's a skin care tip that I got from my Irish nan. When you've been out in the sun, have a cool bath and pour in Earl Grey tea (leave the bags in the bath too). The tannins from the leaves and the bergamot sooth and restore your skin... plus it smells amazing. Trust me! I do it whenever I'm back in Aus and have got a little too much sun. (Your confusion and sheer outrage did make me laugh though.) [T]ry it, and let me know what you think! Or have your grandparents given you any odd grooming and beauty tips? Mine aren't the only ones right?!"