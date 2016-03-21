This Group Text Is Going Viral For The Funniest Reason

Dennis Williams recently received the kind of text message we all fear: the group text to the wrong number. On Saturday, March 19, he found himself one of five people receiving text updates on the birth of a stranger's baby.
"We are at the hospital. Having a baby today!" the text said. Williams responded to let them know that it was the wrong number, but he soon received another update: a picture of baby Cason, accompanied by his weight: 7 lbs, 11 oz.
While most people would tear their hair out in frustration (or simply bow out of the group text), Williams and his brother Deorick decided to stop by and congratulate the new parents, replying, “Well I don’t know Y’all but me and the boys will be thru to take a picture on the baby.”
The originator of the group text responded with an apology, but Dennis insisted it was okay. The Williams brothers not only stopped by for a picture, but had a gift for the new family.
The original texter shared the image on Facebook, along with a heartfelt message thanking the brothers. "What a blessing these two guys were to our family. They were so sweet and kind to do this!… Please share this with anyone you know and hopefully these two guys will see it.”
They did indeed see it, and since Deorick posted screenshots of the texts and Facebook post, the story has been going viral, with over 150,000 shares and counting. Now even more strangers are sharing their well wishes for baby Cason and his parents, as well as the Williams brothers for their random act of kindness. (People)
