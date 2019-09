The Worst Tattoos Ever — According To Tattoo Artists On Reddit

"When I was an apprentice, we had a 'DJ' that performs at a lot of local clubs call our studio just as I was walking out the door. My ears perked up immediately as I gathered that much from our receptionist on the phone and took the call."He wanted a messy-looking smiley face (like his own Blink-182 kind of thing). Normally, I'd arrange a consult and make a booking, but he was desperate to have it right there and then, no matter the cost. I told him to come straight down, and I'll have a couple designs made up for him once he gets here. Thirty minutes later, he comes flying through the door and runs to my desk... [He] confessed he doesn't actually want the smiley face on his hip, but 'I DID IT FOR THE SNAPCHAT' in 'that font from the Drake cover.'"Looking at his arms, he was already covered in crap from backyard scratchers and it helped me justify doing it. While doing the tattoo, he explained to me he was getting it for a competition a club was doing amongst DJs to see who could promote the club's new name change on social media the best and win a contract to get to perform there for a period of time... I finished the piece and kindly asked him if he could not promote myself or the studio for obvious reasons."He was over the moon and loved it, paid the agreed amount, and ran back out to see what he could do next. What I was unaware of was the girl that came in with him that I thought was his GF actually worked for this club and was Snapchatting the whole thing through the business' account. I didn't know about this until [my partner and I] brought up how our days were, and she showed me the Snap story... I didn't chase them up at all and just took it on the chin. Now, I use it as a reminder to only ever accept things that I'm happy to put my name to. Edit just to add. He didn't win." — Inztinx