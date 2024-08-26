Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my dad was adamant that I get a college degree in something that made sense to him. Originally he wasn’t very happy that I wanted to pursue world languages but it all worked out in the end. (My siblings did not have the same expectations of them, fyi.) I had to take out loans my first year of undergrad to cover housing, to study abroad my senior year and for my first semester of my master’s program. I could cover the rest of my schooling with scholarships. I worked part-time throughout college so that I could afford to live off-campus. I used my mother’s income so that I could receive the best financial packages and a Pell Grant. I’m also a first-generation student, which helped in terms of scholarships.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I wasn’t really educated about finances. My dad emphasized the importance of saving when I was younger. I wish he had spoken with me more about it because he is very good at budgeting and saving. We talk a little bit more about money now that I’m an adult. I called him when I was setting up my FSA and retirement account and he was super helpful throughout that process.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at a local supermarket where I grew up when I was 14. My dad made it very clear that he would not be able to support me through college so I needed to start saving then. I also used some of the money for fun to hang out with friends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, especially after my parents’ divorce. My mom did not make a lot of money and had terrible spending habits. It caused me a lot of anxiety growing up. We would be struggling to buy food and she would be buying things that weren’t needed (toys, new clothes etc.) to try to keep us happy. My dad didn’t make a lot of money and had five kids to support but he was very good at budgeting. I never felt like I had to worry about food or housing when we stayed with him. It was much more stable.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. Day to day I feel secure but I stress when I think about long-term goals like savings and retirement. I feel like every time I get my savings to a good place, I have to fix something in my car or I need some medical care or our cats have an expensive vet visit. That’s just life. I also constantly worry about my retirement and plan to open another account to feel more secure once I finish my master’s and get a significant pay bump.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was on my dad’s car insurance plan and he paid my car registration until I finished school, so 22. I would say I’m mostly responsible for myself, even though my partner’s company pays for my phone bill (it’s super cheap for them so they didn’t mind adding me when I was struggling with money during student teaching). I’ve offered to remove myself now that I have a full-time job but they keep me on it. I would say my partner is my financial safety net. He supported me a lot financially after I studied abroad because I didn’t get paid until about two months into teaching (I started at the start of August and didn’t get paid until the end of September).



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When my great grandmother died, I received her car. My dad occasionally sends me money ($100-$200) and frequently tries to pay for things that I need for the apartment/my car. I think sometimes he feels bad that he couldn’t financially support my education and tries to make up for it.