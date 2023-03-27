22 Women-Owned Beauty Brands That We Love To Love

Women's History Month may be coming to a close, but here at Refinery29, we celebrate women 365 days a year. One of the best ways you, too, can do that is by supporting women-founded brands whenever possible — and luckily, the beauty industry is not lacking in terms of female founders who embody what it means to be innovators, visionaries, and generally inspiring in every way.
With the beauty industry projected at a cool $27.1 billion, according to market research firm The NPD Group, it's no secret that women are largely fueling the industry's appetite for beauty products. (Although, friendly reminder that gender is a construct and anyone can and should enjoy concealer and perfume.) However, with female entrepreneurs receiving less than 3% of venture capital, we still have a long way to go — and not just in the beauty space.
These 22 brands are by no means an exhaustive list of our favorite female founders, so watch this space as we update this post as new, amazing brands inevitably make our radar. In the meantime, peruse a small sampling of brands we love in the slides to come.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
