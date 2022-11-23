Black Friday sales are the perfect time to treat yourself and finally click "purchase" on that just-out-of-budget splurge item you've had in your cart for months. Nothing quite says "treat yourself" like a new sex toy, and Womanizer is here to help make that happen without breaking the bank. This Black Friday, the R29 reader-favorite brand is serving up some unbeatable deals on highly sought-after sex toys. The brand, which pioneered suction technology, is practically giving away orgasms for free this holiday season. So, if you're in need of some extra sexual pleasure as the days get colder and the nights get longer, Womanizer is boasting sales with up to 50% off that you're not going to want to pass up. Sales range from sex toy bundles (so you can get double the pleasure for half the price) to hefty discounts on best-sellers like the We-Vibe Tango bullet vibrator and top-rated suction toy Womanizer's Premium 2.
Don't wait too long to purchase. Though the Womanizer Black Friday Sale goes from November 23 to December 2, these vibrators are rarely available at a discounted rate and will be flying off the shelves quicker than you can say "I'm coming!" Keep reading to browse all the must-buys from Womanizer's Black Friday Sale and get yours (in more ways than one!) now.
Best Black Friday Deals on Suction Vibrators
If you've been waiting for this clitoral vibrator to come down in price, Black Friday is the only time of year this best-seller goes on sale. With a new autopilot suction feature, 14 intensity levels, and four hours of run time, this "Prada of sex toys" is the site's most orgasmic deal.
This dual-stimulating powerhouse will take your clit and G-spot to new heights with an incredible blended orgasm that will leave you shaking, according to incredibly pleased reviewers. The only way to make it even more pleasurable? Knocking 20% off the price.
Using Womanizer's Pleasure Air Technology, the Starlet gives giant pleasure in a pint-size package. Small and handy, this easy-to-use clitoral stimulator sucks all the right spots at four powerful intensities. If you've been curious, consider this an official green light. At Womanizer's Black Friday sale, you can grab the suction vibrator for under $40.
Alexa, play Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled." Yup, that's right. If you're ready to shine in the bedroom, you're going to love this Swarovski crystal-adorned vibrator. Not only is the best-selling vibrator pretty, but it also uses 12 suction intensities for a climax that will make the whole place shimmer.
Best Black Friday Deals On Sex Toy Bundles
Celebrate yourself with double the pleasure on best-selling vibrators during this Black Friday sex toy sale. Start stimulating your clit with a We-Vibe Tango bullet vibrator and then finish the job with the dual-stimulating We-Vibe Sync. For the more tech-savvy, we love that these vibrators connect to the brand's app to unlock toy control features.
Ring in the holidays with an extra-powerful orgasm using these two couples' vibrators. The We-Vibe Sync flexes to your body shape and is small enough to use during penetration to share those rumbly vibrations. And the We-Vibe Touch is a palm-size stimulator that can be used to massage your clitoris, nipples, or anywhere else that requires pleasurable teasing on you or your partner.
