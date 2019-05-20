I started my blog almost eight years ago as a 21 year old Black mother living in Brooklyn. I was in college, with no full-time job and a new family. I was still dressing up for my new body, and bringing my young daughter with me on daily outings. I needed a space that encompassed all of who I felt I was. My worlds felt so separate, and my blog back then allowed them to converge. It also, in many ways, mirrored a similar lack in inclusion and diversity in the mom-groups and breastfeeding classes (you name it, I took my daughter to all of the free ones) I attended. Years later, I realize that starting the blog back then, not only gave me space to converge the true parts of myself that I often felt society required me to keep separate, it also gave me a space to give other women that same window.