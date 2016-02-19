How 2 Women In Sub-Zero Temps Care For Their Skin

Bartenders tend to have some pretty epic beauty tips stashed up their sleeves. And for good reason — their goal is to look great while slinging beers in hot, muggy bars. But what if you were a bartender at a bar that was constantly kept at sub-zero temperatures? That's the case at Minus 5 — a chain of watering holes scattered throughout the country made completely out of ice. And, as you can imagine, it gets cold there.
So these bartenders must be pros at keeping their skin looking great in chilly temps, right? Perhaps they hold the keys to glowing skin in the winter? Well, we quizzed two polar bears — erm, we mean bartenders — at Minus 5 to get the scoop on their cold-weather cures.
Click through to see their product picks for those sub-zero shifts. Winter may be winding down, but now you'll be prepared if we get hit with another arctic blast.
