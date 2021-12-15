What’s that? You’ve determined it’s finally time to peel away the throw blanket semi-permanently attached to your lap in exchange for actual clothing? Don’t worry, we can assist. Despite the fact that winter’s chill often feels like a hex on personal style, the secret to wearing a real-person outfit during the coldest months of the year is layering with warm and cozy textiles — no fuss, no muss.
If you’re not already acquainted, Cuddl Duds is a go-to for achieving head-to-toe stylish — and cozy — outfits for varying degrees of cold temperatures. This fact, combined with our need to do stuff, like get groceries and walk the dog, is why we teamed up with the brand to come up with four winter outfits that make getting dressed infinitely more effortless. Ahead, see our breakdown of their four collections (Softwear with Stretch, SoftKnit, Stretch Thermal, and Fleecewear with Stretch) and the best scenarios to wear them in. With any luck, you’ll survive the season with nary a regrettable outfit to reflect back upon.
