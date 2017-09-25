The 9 Best Stemless Wine Glasses Broke Girls Can Buy

We won't try and deny it, we are serious suckers for anything that's slim and stemless. Drinking wine out of chic glassware feels and looks good. But unfortunately, these fancy glasses usually don't come cheap, which causes us to opt for spending our money on a bottle of wine and some paper cups instead. So what's a broke girl with sophisticated sipping tastes to do? Don't fold and settle for the less pricey plastic, thick-rimmed set, because we've got nine alluring and affordable alternatives.
After scouring the available options for stemless wine glasses, we crafted a list of our top choices to keep you looking chic on a budget. Whether you're in need of a true cup cut for drinking vino or a crafty water tumbler take, the gorgeous products ahead should cover all your stylish sipping bases. But, perhaps most importantly, each option will leave you with enough extra cash to buy a bottle and fill them up.