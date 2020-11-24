For most wine drinkers, the most notable flavor descriptor comes in the form of sugar. In Berrigan’s experience, folks are apt to walk into a shop declaring that they want something “not sweet” or “bone dry” — when really, what they’re saying is that they’d like something with less berry flavors or with a bit more acidity. “When people say they don't like sweet wine, a lot of the time they aren't actually talking about sugar. They may not like aromatic wines with floral notes or things that are too fruity,” she says. “Understanding more specifically if they enjoy acidic wines, or ones with minerality or spice, are all indicators that help me make better recommendations.”