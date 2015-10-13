Deck Out Your Table With Jonathan Adler & The Bouqs Company

Amanda Green
The holidays are a time for family, friends, food, and fun — and boring plates and bowls just won't get it done.

We're teaming up with cleverly colorful designer/stylist extraordinaire Jonathan Adler and flower powerhouse The Bouqs Company to help one lucky winner bring it all to the table this holiday season and beyond. You'll win a $1,000 shopping spree towards irreverently chic Jonathan Adler tabletop decor. Then, you'll get $1,000 to spend throughout the year on gorgeous, eco-friendly blooms from The Bouqs Company. Finally, some gifts that actually keep on giving!

Ready to go haute for the holidays and never look back? Click here for your chance to win.
