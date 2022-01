Wild One’s Top-Rated Pet Goods Are Up To 40% Off During This Rare Sample Sale

That said, if you are a proud pet parent, listen up: Wild One’s kicking off an epic sample sale today the likes of which have never before been seen from the buzzy, rarely-on-sale brand. While the NYC-based dog label — which is now stocked on shelves at Target Petco , and Nordstrom , to name a few bigwig retailers — has been known to host quite the epic Black Friday event , this marks the first-ever blowout sample sale, where top-rated, coveted best-sellers are seriously priced to move. Hero products like the fan-favorite padded harnesses start at $28.80 (down from $48) and durable leashes can be copped for a serious steal at $34.80 and up (from $58). Not looking to invest in your pup's walk wardrobe? Already-affordable add-ons like poop bags (you can never have too many), organic baked treats, and cleaning wipes are whittled down to sub-$10 prices.