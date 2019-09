First, though, the movie. Widows is difficult to classify. On paper, it's a heist movie, but it has the layers of a drama, in large part due to the characters and the actors who play them. Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis leads the crew of smart women who band together to settle a debt left by their late husbands. Each member of the crew has their own story, and their lives come together to illuminate the nuances of grief, politics, and racial tensions in present day Chicago.