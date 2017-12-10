Whole Foods is quick on its way to becoming one of our must-hit holiday food destinations. The grocery chain recently announced lowered prices on a number of holiday essentials, but the real reason we want to make sure to hit up the store this time of year? Limited-edition holiday snacks, of course. And that means peppermint, gingerbread, and chocolate as far as the eye can see.
To wade through the plethora of winter offerings, we taste tested them all. Then tasted again, and again, because we wanted to be 100% accurate when we ranked them.
Ahead, our very scientific list of the best of Whole Food's holiday offerings. Someone had to do it.