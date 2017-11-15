The holidays are approaching, but it seems like we already got an early gift from an unexpected source. Thanks to GeekWire, we just found out that Amazon is lowering prices on select products from Whole Foods in celebration of the holiday season. Additionally, as promised in August, the grocery chain will also begin offering exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members.
Just a few hours ago, Whole Foods’ CEO John Mackey released a statement saying the deals on holiday items are "the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon." He added, "We’ll continue to work closely together to ensure we’re consistently surprising and delighting our customers while moving toward our goal of reaching more people with Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural, and organic food."
So what holiday products can we expect to see lower prices on? For starters, a big ticket item that's also the centerpiece of many holiday meals: the turkey. Organic turkeys from Whole Foods are now available for $3.49 per pound, a 50 cent price drop from $3.99/pound. Antibiotic-free turkeys are now for $2.49 per pound, down from $2.69. For Prime members, the deal is even better. Those who have an Amazon Prime membership can purchase organic turkeys for $2.99 per pound and antibiotic-free birds for just $1.99 per pound. With even a small whole turkeys weighing in at 12 pounds, that can mean as much as $10 saved. Prime members who want their special discounts should bring this coupon into Whole Foods.
In addition to reducing prices on big items like turkeys, Whole Foods is lowering the prices of smaller holiday staples like 365 Everyday Value Canned Pumpkin, Organic Sweet Potatoes, and 5-pound bags of Organic Russet Potatoes. You can find the full list of discounted items on the Whole Foods website. In a time of the year when budgets get stretched with everything from stocking stuffers for friends to holiday party apparel, the news of lower prices is one reason to already feel merry and bright.
