The Best Sites For Stylish & Affordable Wrapping Paper

This year, instead of buying the same tired designs at our local pharmacies, we'll be shopping online for only the freshest gift-wrap styles. Whether you prefer a minimalist-chic look or want to dress your presents up with literal bells and whistles, there's an affordable and easily orderable roll for that. Another bonus of buying your wrapping paper online? You can bulk order it in bundles — meaning you won’t need to resort to any last-minute newspaper wrap jobs.