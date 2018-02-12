New York City's food scene is fierce with a capital F. Although we try our best to stay on top of all the new and noteworthy trends, it's frighteningly easy to lose focus and fall behind (tbh, we're still reeling over Flamin' Hot Cheetos Ice Cream). But instead of trying to overload our senses, we're making things more manageable by rounding up eight dishes and/or restaurants to try this month. Included are new trends, old favorites, and fun ways to celebrate the season.
Ahead we try eight NYC restaurants that you won't want to miss this month. Scroll on to take a peek and plan your very own visit to a Marie Antionette-inspired speakeasy, shave some table side shawarma, sip a flaming s'mores scorpion bowl, and more.