If you fall into the 99% of people who experience all five stages of grief when your candle reaches the end of its lifespan, then perhaps you too have considered the possibility that it doesn’t need to be like this. While refilling bottles of soap or perfume is an intuitive way for eco-conscious shoppers to repurpose their purchases , candles are rarely afforded the same consideration. Sure, scrubbing half-melted wax from the bottom of a burnt-out votive may ruin your sponge, manicure, and day — but, it also allows sustainability-focused consumers the opportunity to practice what they preach (on social media).