Sometimes the best approach to giving burnt-out goods a new lease on life is the same as with humans: try a career change. By re-hiring your candle for a fresh job — from Associate Succulent Planter to Senior Condom Holder — you'll restore it and yourself with the same fulfillment as burning wax for 12 hours once did. It also affords you the opportunity to more officially head up the sustainable-home branch (yes, that means you can put LLC in your Instagram bio).