One of the more blatantly obvious truisms in life is that any sale is better than no sale at all. The prospect of taking home a shiny, new item at a fraction of its retail price is enough to spark a thrill. But what elevates a sale's status and makes it great is when those discounted products are the very same ones you use in your everyday life. Which is why the CVS Epic Beauty Event is quite possibly the most important, unmissable (and also wildly popular) sale of the year: best-sellers from your favorite brands at a wildly affordable price point. And even if these products aren't currently in your arsenal, the beauty of a sale like this is that it allows for discovery, for experimentation with new products you've never tried before.
For four weeks only (February 16-March 14), CVS will present new weekly deals from brands like Pixi, L'Oréal, Maybelline, Garnier, and more. The first week (February 16-22), take up to 50% off select skin-care products; the second week (February 23-29), buy one get one 50% off select cosmetics (the deal varies by brand), and buy one get one on select lashes; the third week (March 1-7), take up to 50% off hair-care products; and the fourth week (March 8-14), get $20 off when you spend $100 on beauty products in stores.
That's a lot of information we just threw at you (go to CVS for an even more granular look at the deals), which is why, ahead, we're highlighting our must-have skin-care picks from the sale's first week. Consider this your chance to stock up on classic favorites and new products.