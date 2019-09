So why do some people get panic attacks in these non-life-threatening situations? Researchers are still trying to figure that out. But current theories suggest that changes in the functioning of areas of your brain's limbic system, such as the amygdala, may be heavily involved. These areas are involved in regulating emotional responses and connecting them to our physical experiences . For instance, this is the system that's activated when you feel sad or angry after bumping your dumb knee on the dumb coffee table every dumb morning. (FYI, you don't have to have a disorder to have panic attacks, but they are more common among people with anxiety. And if you have them often enough, you may qualify for panic disorder . If you're concerned about your panic attacks, it's smart to talk to a doctor or therapist.)