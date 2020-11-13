This Is Why “Wellness Teas” Have Grown So Popular In Quarantine

This increased focus on the alleged health benefits of various teas and tisanes means leaning more into a long-term, preventative mindset, making tea a part of your daily routine, not just an occasional treat or a band-aid when you’re not feeling well. “That’s what herbalism is founded on,” Valenzuela explains. “Making sure we're healthy and balanced before anything goes wrong. The herbs act as reinforcement.” Of course, a hot cup of tea does not replace the need to consult a doctor or make use of prescription and OTC medicines. But nonetheless, it could be an excellent way to supplement your daily routines. And the tea that many experts swear by for everyday benefits is one that’s been enjoyed since ancient times: Ginger.