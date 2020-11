This Is Why “Wellness Teas” Have Grown So Popular In Quarantine

Herbal teas, otherwise known as tisanes (tea made with plants that aren’t technically tea), have their roots in early civilizations, too: Chamomile was highly regarded in Ancient Egypt and ginger is utilized in both India’s Ayurvedic tradition and Chinese Traditional Medicine. Before the development of modern medicine, herbalism was a key practice across the world. Even as of 2014, 75% of the world’s population was using herbs for basic healthcare needs, according to the World Health Organization . Now, they’re enjoying a kind of a renaissance: You can find plentiful wellness teas stocked along the shelves of your local supermarket rather than merely at niche specialty stores. Influencers are ever-touting the purported benefits of ingredients like echinacea and lemon balm. It’s likely your local coffee shop has even stepped up its game, offering ginger brews and matcha alongside its typical cold brew.